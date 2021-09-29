.

By Akpokona Omafuaire

THE Charitable Unique Family Organization, CUFO, in her bid to help indigent pupils to attain educational fulfilment yesterday gave out writing materials to some selected schools in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to Madam Felicia Esquire, CEO, during the presentation of educational materials said she was elated to support the pupils.

In her words, “It gives me great joy that today is a reality as I thank God almighty for making it possible to distribute writing materials to the pupils of Ughievwen Model Primary School Otu-Jeremi and Oviarien Primary Schools 1 & 2 Oviri Olomu both in Ughelli South LGA of Delta State.

“Charitable Unique Family Organization (CUFO) was founded on July 10, 2019, with a membership strength of 70 which is well over 200 by now with Headquarters in Ughelli North LGA of Delta State.

“I have this mindset that when we join our hands together we can put a joyful smile on their faces and also make this world a better place especially for the needy, and by his grace, we have reached many orphanage homes and leprechaun centres at Eku in Ethiope East Area of the State.

“The organization is opened globally for all those who are interested to render humanitarian and educational services to the underprivileged.

“We know that the government cannot meet all the needs of the people, hence we have in our little ways have decided to complement the efforts of the Delta State Government led by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.”

Mrs. Kotor Victoria, Headmistress Otughievwien Model Primary School while receiving the materials said, “We appreciate you all for the kind gesture, we pray that God will reward you.

“These kids you have assisted today will grow to become great men and women tomorrow who will, in turn, assist others, we will ensure that they put them into judicious use.”

On her part, Mrs Roseline Emeren, Oviarien Primary School Headmistress thanked the organization for the gesture.

“Make use of the books very well, so that in time to come you will do same to others, we thank the organization for the gesture and hope to see you again. May God bless you abundantly.”

Olorogun John Ewenede, President-General of Oviri Olomu Community along with community leaders hosted the Organization at the community town hall.

Ewenede who holds a Masters degree in Political Science said, education is key, and everyone should embrace education as it is a great investment with a huge return.

In his words, “Power has shifted from the hand to the head, education control the world now, everyone should invest in it.

“We are grateful, we want this NGO to grow greater, we ask for more support for our children.”

