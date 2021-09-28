.

Edo State University Uzairue, in fulfilment of its mandate of graduating students within the stipulated time frame, has completed its 2nd-semester examination to conclude the 2020/2021 academic session for both undergraduate and 1st set of postgraduate students.

With the conclusion of the 2020/2021 academic session, according to a statement by the Management, the university has successfully graduated her third set of students, which includes the 1st set of nursing students, who have completed five years of studies and acquired other professional certifications within their stay in the University.

“This unprecedented feat, attributable to the ‘No strikes, no disruption of academic calendar’ policy of the University Management and her foresight in the deployment of the CANVAS Learning Management System, has placed this emerging world-class citadel of learning ahead of others in the state and country”, the statement said.

“Recall that despite the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the institution was able to conclude the 2019/2020 academic session, thereby ensuring that students do not lose out on their studies, following the shutdown of institutions across the globe in the heat of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic. “More so, Edo State University Uzairue has already commenced the admission process for both undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the 2021/2022 academic session.

“The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Stephen Omodia, shed more light on the methodologies adopted to achieve the successes recorded so far and described the ingenuity of the result-oriented Management of the university, under the leadership of the amiable Vice-Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, as a model for others to follow.

“He stated: ‘The focus has to do with providing quality education to Nigerians and indeed Africans, in conformity with the clear-cut mandate given by the Edo State Government’.

“He added, ‘For us, quality has to do with doing things in good time; we are committed to making sure that students graduate in good time.’

“The world-class institution has an enviable clinical skills laboratory that competes favourably with what is obtainable in standard medical schools across the globe.

“Edo State University Uzairue boasts of being the first medical training institution in Nigeria with an Anatomage table; an Anatomage table is the most advanced technological tool used in the training of medical students in the field of anatomy. “The university also has a conducive temperature-controlled classroom for teaching and learning, well-equipped laboratories, state-of-the-art Mass Communication Radio and Television Studios.

“The new academic session will commence with the resumption of old students on the 17th of October,2021, while successful students from the Post-UTME Screening Exercise scheduled to hold on 14th October 2021, are slated to resume on Sunday, 7th November 2021”.

“The 3rd convocation ceremony of the university is scheduled to hold on Thursday, 4th November 2021, while the Convocation Lecture will hold on Wednesday, 3rd November 2021”.