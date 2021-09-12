Edo State University Uzairue has achieved another feat, following the approval of full accreditation status for its Law programme, in line with its consistent efforts to build a robust and qualitative educational foundation.

The approval was granted by the National Universities Commission (NUC), after a thorough review of the report of an accreditation visit of the NUC to the university in March and April, 2021, thereby adding to the list of programmes with full accreditation status in the university.

All programmes presented for accreditation have approvals by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and earned accreditation status with a minimum score of 78% to date.

Programmes that are professional in nature such as Medicine, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Engineering, Law and Accounting have approvals and earned full accreditation status from the professional regulatory bodies.

With this landmark achievement, the Faculty of Law of the university, which is one of the universitys flagship programmes has been in the spotlight for its outstanding performance and contributions to the development of legal education in its use of Modern Legal Softwares, robust law Library, legal clinic, standard and functional Moot Court and students-industry engagement, which will better prepare the students for the task ahead.

With parents, now reposing more confidence in the University, the law students, especially the 1st set, who are now in 400 level are in high spirit, as they await the realisation of their dreams in the shortest possible time.

The euphoria of no strikes, no interruptions of academic calendar policy of the University and the aura of timely completion of academic programmes is evident as the university prepares for the second semester examinations of the 2020/2021 academic session, which is scheduled to commence on Thursday, 26th August, 2021, in fulfillment of Managements promise to adhere to its academic calander.

Recall that as part of the universitys obligation and responsibility to graduating students as at when due, the university had to administer lectures and examinations during the covid-19 lockdown in 2020 through her CANVAS LMS.

This enables for non-disruption in the academic calendar and smooth take off of the 2020/2021 academic session, which is gradually coming to an end with the commencement of examinations across faculties on the 26th of August, 2021.

The admission process for the 2021/2022 session is currently ongoing, with the new academic session scheduled to commence on the 16th of October, 2021.

Prospective candidates are advised to take advantage of the ongoing admission exercise for the 2021/2022 academic session for both undergraduate and post graduate programmes by filling an admission form on the university web site on www.edouniversity.edu.ng.