Edo SSG loses brother to COVID-19

Mr John Ogie, an elder brother to the Secretary to Edo Government, Osarodion Ogie, has been reported dead following complications from the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The news of his demise is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Benin by Mr Chris Nehikhare, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Publicity Secretary in Edo.

According to the statement, the late Ogie, who was a PDP leader in Egor Local Government Area of the state, died on Monday in Benin.

“Edo PDP mourns the passing of one of its leaders in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Mr John Ogie, the party received the news of the passing of Mr Ogie with shock and sadness.

“He was a dedicated, loyal and committed member of our great party.

“His counsel and organizational ability was a blessing and added value to the development and growth of the party in not just in Ward7 where he was a leader, but the whole of Ikpoba-Okha Local Government and by extension, Edo.

“The deceased was snatched by the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 6.

“We pray that God will grant the Ogie family, friends, associates, well-wishers and members of PDP Ward 7, Ikpoba-Okha the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“To our respected and amiable Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Osarodion Ogie, who is one of his siblings; we ask him to stay strong in this trying time.

“We must once again take this opportunity to restate the need for all residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus,” Nehikhare stated.

