Edo rich cultural heritage and legendary music prowess was again on display in major cities of the United Kingdom as children of Edo music legends thrill fans with old indigenous songs of yesteryears.

The concept which attracted Edos and lovers of Nigerian music from across Europe and the United Kingdom, saw the children of Edo music legends performing their father’s songs to administration of the crowd, who were reminded of the good old days.

The show which also X-rayed Edo social cultural deposition and unity, organized by Osarobo Dickson Igbinosun, the CEO of 24Bits family and Esohe ltd UK, saw fans in Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, London and Manchester, thrilled with melodious Edo songs, while the world watched with pride.

The initiators and promoter of the concert who is also the producer of Edo national anthem said the 24bits showdown will continue to expand Edo social cultural heritage.

Among the young artists who performed at the event include Jolly Osaro Nomayo, Isoken Ohenhen, Beckleys Oke, Uyi Manner Cole, Bayo Ade jnr, Kelvin Alaska, Jacky Sula, Degbueyi Oviahon, Sandra Aigbogun, Marian Alile and Famous Akaba.

The Project manager, Kayce Glamour, said the concert, was designed to promote the hard work and creativity of Edo music legends.

He said, “This event expressly resounded the power of unity, the strength of selfless deeds to the growth and sustainability of our culture and indigenous music to acceptable heights, thereby giving it relevance against the prevalence of contemporary music today.

“From one city to another, it was an experience of good music, as the train moved from Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, London and finally to Manchester; the whole world watched with pride the display of the intellectual works of Edo music legends, who this brand -24Bits, have been celebrating for over five years now.

“This event only goes to portray the essence of building a good name, and laying legacies of selflessness and creativity that generations will come to celebrate.

“In a world where the advancement of technology has taken away the best part of human creativity, this remarkable event gave a life testimony to the fact that good name can’t be erased away from history.”

24Bits, who is the host and facilitator of the event highlighted the idea behind promoting indigenous music, it is to transfer the legacies of these legends to the younger generation.

He said; it will bridge the gap and mentor the children towards worthy endeavors that will also speak for them in the future.

“Indeed, from the success of this event, there is so much that our government in Nigeria can benefit, if the right individuals are empowered and given leading roles to play, which will bring financial and human capital development to the youths, who are the major target of this initiative.

“While we await further events in this direction, EDONIOMSE and EDO MUSIC LEGENDS CELEBRATION will also expand this lofty project in the next few months, by December and January respectively .

“We do hope the love and togetherness that was shown by Edo people during this event on the various locations, on their social media platforms will be strengthened and improved upon in our daily lives as citizens of this great country”, he emphasized.