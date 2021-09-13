By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

The lingering sit-at-home order as declared by Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB was again adhered to by indigenes of Ebonyi state.

After the early morning downpour that took place between 6 am and 8 am within Ebonyi capital, the residents of Abakaliki further decided to stay indoors in compliance with IPOB’s directive.

When Vanguard visited some places within the State capital, most shops, eateries and business centres were under lock and key as the majority of residents decided to stay indoors.

ALSO READ: Liquor seller stabs customer to death in Osun

Banks, motor parks and Petrol stations didn’t open for business transactions.

Meanwhile, in a filling-in station (names withheld) along Abakaliki-Enugu expressway, some “illegal” sellers of “Black Market” of petroleum products were seen displaying their products in jerrycans for customers.

In fact, the State capital at some point looked like a ghost town as vehicular movements were not noticed in major streets and roads across the State, especially during the morning and mid-day periods.

Vanguard News Nigeria