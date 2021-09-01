By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ebonyi State, Mr. Stanley Okoro-Emegha has resigned his appointment as the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Internal Security.

The State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barrister Uchenna Orji, who stated this while briefing Journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting added that the Commissioner’s resignation letter was accepted during the meeting.

Orji explained that Mr. Okoro-Emegha’s resignation took effect from July 31, 2021, noting that the Council approved his appointment as a Security Consultant to the Ebonyi state government, effective from the 1st day of August 2021.

According to Orji, Mr. Okoro-Emegha is free to attend all State functions including State Executive Council meetings, and can liaise with the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Internal Security and or SA on Internal Security in order to contribute his quota towards the smooth running of the security architecture of the State.

Orji said the Council applauded him for his sense of discipline, loyalty and hard work and exemplary service in his previous appointments.

“The State Executive Council (EXCO) did approve the resignation of the Commissioner for Internal Security, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, effective from 31st of July, 2021. EXCO did wish him well in his new job and was commended very highly for his sense of discipline, loyalty and hard work and exemplary service in the appointments he had before this time.

“EXCO further approved his appointment as a special security consultant to Ebonyi State government, effective from 1st August 2021. In this regard, he is free to attend all State functions including State Executive Council meetings. And he is required by virtue of his new appointment to liaise with the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Internal Security and or SA on Internal Security in the running of the security architecture of the State. This decision of the EXCO will be forwarded to the State House of Assembly to do the needful.”

Vanguard News Nigeria