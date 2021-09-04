



Some members of the electorate in Kaduna state have decried the failure of electronic voting machines during the local council elections held in the 19 local government areas of the state.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who interviewed some electorates reported that they, however, commended the exercise as being well organised, in spite of the low voter turnout.

Alhaji Zubairu Sham’una, a PDP agent in Kaduna North local government area, lamented the malfunctioning of the e-voting machines in some polling units.

Sham’una said they also noticed that some of the machines where tampered with, some of the polling unit agents that where trained for the election exercise where changed over night, and those assigned to the job could not operate the machines properly, hence the challenge.

According to him, some of them were unable to operate the machines, adding, “I don’t know if it is intentional or not”.

A politician, Balarabe Dan Borno, said the election process was progressing smoothly, while the e -voting machines were working perfectly, as one could vote within seconds.

He advised the electorate to conduct themselves peacefully, because the election was not a do or die affair and God gives leadership to whomsoever he wished.

A voter, who pleaded for anonymity, commended the e-voting process, but expressed concern over the low voter turnout, unlike the previous election.

He advised party leaders to refrain from making any comments that may lead to breakdown of law and order.