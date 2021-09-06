A 51-year-old driver, Owoyemi Samuel, on Monday appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for alleged reckless driving that led to the death of two passengers on a motorcycle.

The police charged Samuel, who resides in Divine Heritage Estate and Properties Lugbe, Abuja, with reckless driving and manslaughter.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, alleged that on Aug.21, at about

8:05pm, the defendant drove a Nissan pick-up with Reg. number BQ 494 GWA belonging to Divine Heritage Estate and Properties in a reckless manner and collided with commercial motorcycle from the opposite lane.

He told the court that the motorcyclist, Mr Musa Haruna, survived the accident but the two passengers died on the spot.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of Section 548 of the Road Traffic Act.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Aminu Abdullahi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Abdullahi adjourned the case until Oct.7, for hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria