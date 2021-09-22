By Precious Chukwudi

There was mild tension in Big Brother house on Wednesday after Biggie ordered Nini to report to the Diary Room.

Recall Biggie had given Nini a top secret task to leave the house at midnight for 24hours and she was asked not to tell any of the housemates.

Saga, who happened to be the former’s bestie has been destabilized amid her disapperance from the house.

Saga was seen crying at different occasions but he had gone to knock at the Diary Room and also did not participate in the early morning exercise.

The housemates were so startled as Biggie called out Nini’s name twice, Pere seems to think it’s a prank.

Cross seems lost on this one and Liquorose had hinted that the alarm that woke them up this morning had a scary laugh.

In the other room (the secret White Room), Nini is seen watching the housemates as they deliberate on her whereabouts.

Hope the housemates keep shinning their eyes to unravel this prank?

Vanguard News