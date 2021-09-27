Trying to get discovered for the BIG HOLLYWOOD SCREEN is a mixture of many different things consisting of talent and a bunch of auditions, with incredible booking agents.

Having a college degree is not a requirement to be an entertainer, and many of our most spectacular performers never got one, but is the TV personality, filmmaker, and actor Tyrone Evans Clark one of them?

Yes, Tyrone Evans Clark did go to college. After getting his high school diploma from Benton Harbor High School in Arts & Communications, he studied Game Art & Design

at The Art Institute of California – Los Angeles, but admitted to changing his career path eons ago if he knew in advance that he would be more successful as an actor then a game designer.

Keep reading to learn more about Clark’s educational background and why he finished his schooling at The Art Institute in spite of his hunger for acting.

Tyrone Evans Clark’s Educational Background

Tyrone Evans Clark didn’t have an easy upbringing and fought with being in and off the street as a homeless teen during his childhood and high school years. That was one of the reasons why he had issues trying to fit in with other kids at school. Also around the age 7 he lost his 2-year-old brother Carl in a house fire and this brought tons of turmoil to the family.

He eventually settled in Los Angeles, California and Clark took a few acting classes and On Camera Workshops that was taught by one of his favorite acting coaches David

Rountree at the LA Acting Studios in 2019. He already had a few acting credits,

including one of the lead parts in the TV series Dating #NoFilter, the TV movie U.S. Farm Report – Investigating Free Money segment with Kevin Trudeau, and decided to take his acting career to the next level.