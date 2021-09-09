DIAMOND LEAGUE: Amusan reacts to historic victory, setting African record

Oluwatobi Amusan became the first Nigerian athlete ever to win a Diamond League Trophy since inception in 2010.

Tobi stormed to a new African Record of 12.42s, going past the field to win W 100m Hurdles at the #WDLFinal.

Reacting to the victory, Amusan said, ”It’s great, it is a great feeling. Looking back, I did not win a medal at the Olympics. It was a very challenging time for me afterwards, but I never gave up, and I came out here and I was like… if I did not get a medal in Tokyo, the least I can do is to get a Diamond League Trophy – and I just did that!

” The hurdles is a very mental event, and my coach is always telling me I need to focus on myself and execute. Once you execute, you don’t have a problem going over the hurdles.

I’m glad I came out with a win. I have one more meeting in Zagreb, and I can go take the season off. I am really looking forward to it.”

