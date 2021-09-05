Ifeanyi Okowa

Delta State Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, on Sunday, said the state was impressive in all aspects of governance and in the comity of states in the country.

Okowa stated this in Oginibo, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state at a thanksgiving service in honour of Justice Sybil Gbagi for her elevation as Justice of the Court of Appeal.



READ ALSO:Okowa felicitates with Boss Mustapha at 65

He said that sons and daughters of the state were making positive exploits in the country and across the world.

He emphasised that the era of training male children alone had long gone and urged parents to continue to train their female children, saying girl-children were making great impact across the world.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our dear sister, Justice Sybil Gbagi, on her elevation to this higher office.

“We rejoice with you and your family because your elevation as judge of the Court of Appeal is a great feat and we thank God for this promotion.

“Our state is doing well in every aspect of governance and in the society because we have had a rich background of taking our sons and daughters to great heights.

“In Delta today, women occupy sensitive positions as Chief Judge of the state and President of the Customary Court of Appeal and now we have Justice Gbagi, another woman in the Court of Appeal.

“It’s important that we begin to train our women so that they can continue to do well in life,” the governor stated.

In his message at the occasion, Bishop of Lagos Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev’d Humphrey Olumakaiye, described the celebrant as an honest, forthright, versatile, accomplished, multi-faceted, talented and balanced woman.

He said that the importance of thanksgiving cannot be overemphasised, stressing that most people who receive blessings from the Lord do not give thanks to God.

Quoting from the Bible, the Bishop said, “It is a good thing to give thanks to the Lord, adding that all religions give prominence to thanksgiving.

“When you give thanks for what God has done yesterday and today you will receive another tomorrow.

“When you can think well of all God has done for you, then you will thank Him well.

“If you have nothing to thank God, thank God for Christ, thank God for live, thank God for hope and for forgiveness,” he said.

He congratulated Justice Gbagi on her elevation and prayed for God’s continuous guidance and protection for her.

Husband of the celebrant, Chief Kenneth Gbagi, appreciated guests for honouring their invitation, adding that God had been very faithful to his family.

Former Governor of Adamawa State, Mr Boni Haruna, Chief Judge of Delta, Justice Theresa Diai, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire and Senator James Manager.