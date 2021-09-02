Delta State Government on Thursday expressed dismay with the decision of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) to centralize COVID-19 tests for intending pilgrims in the state.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu said in a statement in Asaba, that the centralized COVID-19 test ordered by the NCPC had caused untold hardship to intend pilgrims in the state as 77 of them were not airlifted to Jordan because of the haphazard release of the test results.

Aniagwu said it was disappointing for the intending pilgrims especially as the state had accredited centres to carry out the COVID-19 test in the state.

He apologized to the affected pilgrims for the inconveniences suffered as a result of the botched arrangement, assuring that efforts are being made to remedy the situation.

A total of 315 Deltans were supposed to have been airlifted to Jordan from the Port Harcourt International Airport, 223 eventually traveled as 15 reportedly tested positive for the virus and 77 could not travel due to the late release of their results.