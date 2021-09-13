.

…urges Okowa to rescue them from their oppressors

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

INDEGINES of Otulu in Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State, Monday, raised alarm over what they described as oppression, intimidation and harassment by their neighbouring communities of Ogwashi-Uku, Ubulu-Okiti, Issele-Mkpetime and Issele-Azagba.

The people who matched from Summit Junction, Asaba to the State Government House in a peaceful protest, appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to rescue them from the hands of their alleged oppressors.

Lamenting that they have now become a conquered people and slaves in the land of their forefathers, they decried the lack of development of their community.

Carrying placards with various inscriptions, the people said even their self help efforts to attract electricity to the community had been truncated by their oppressors.

While appealing to the state government to grant the community autonomy, and properly demarcate the boundaries so that their oppressors could be restricted from trespassing into their farmlands, Mr Christopher Isikekpe who spoke on behalf of the protesters, said; “we can no longer bear the oppression, intimidation and humiliation from our neighbours, hence we crying for help.

“Our neighbouring communities come for revenue, they sell our lands without any dividends. At the moment, there is no road, no electricity for over seven years, no water, no market. We have been crying but to no avail.

“Other communities decided to give us leader and all the leaders are people embezzling things in our community without assisting us. That is why we have cried to government to give us freedom. We need autonomy so that our people can be managing our affairs”.

The youth President of Otulu Community, Mr Francis Oduwanor, who also spoke during the protest, alleged that in 2016, three of their sons were killed by oppressors from Issele-Azagba.

Oduwanor further alleged thugs from Ogwashi-Uku came to stop their self help electricity project which was being done in conjunction with a private entity.

He said: “Issele-Mkpetime and Ubulu-Okiti came to say the land belong to them but they later retreated. But Ogwashi-Uku came with thugs to demolish what we were doing. We felt so bad. This is unbearable.

“We are appealing to both the State and Federal Governments, we need serious assistance and attention. Otulu is is ward 01 in Aniocha South”.

Oduwanor who presented the community’s protest letter to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, appealed for urgent attention to avoid inter-communal crisis. He said; “Otulu is a peace loving community.”

The Chief of Staff, Government House, Mr Festus Agas, who received the letter on behalf of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, commended the protesters for their peaceful disposition.

Agas told them to remain calm and avoid taking laws into their own hands, assuring that government would find an amicable solution to the issue.