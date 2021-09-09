By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Foremost governorship aspirant Chief Sheriff Mulade has formally declared his intention to contest for the plum job of governor of Delta state 2023 with a call on the masses to own the process towards emergence of the next governor of the state.

The governorship hopeful who is also widely addressed as Comrade Mulade told the mammoth gathering of his supporters at the rally in Warri South local government area that it was time the people resisted imposition of candidates, stressing that capability should be the deciding factor in choosing the next governor .

” I strongly believe that the masses who constitute the electorate are the deciding factors in every elective process. That is why am here to formally consult you and express my interest in the next Delta State Governorship race.”, he said.

“I wish to encourage you to support a candidate of the peoples’ choice and mandate. This is the time for true governance; this is the time for grassroot inclusiveness in Delta State political process; and this is the time for us to nominate and elect a youthful, popular, experienced and an acceptable candidate of Ijaw extraction, who believes in the power and value of the masses, as the next Governor of Delta State.”, he added.

He assured that he would transform the state positively when elected , urging electorates to be armed with their voters cards ahead of the general polls.

“I know that with the support of all Deltans, we can engender positive progress in Delta State; and to accomplish this, every citizen, 18 years and above, should obtain his or her Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) and vote for the right and capable candidate.”, he said.

“It is high time we allowed a capable candidate to lead and govern Delta State. Let us say NO to political manipulations and imposition of candidates who are only seen during general elections.Let’s move forward. We have stood still for too long in Delta State.”, he said.

“My desire is to bring positive change to Delta State, and not to oppose any candidate or ethnic group. We are Deltans; we are one big family.”, he said.

He further called for a bottom-up approach in picking standard bearers by the political parties in the coming primaries, stressing that will eliminate God fatherism in the political system.

“Permit me to state that the best approach for nominating a candidate for an elective position, is through the electorate. The governorship seat is not an exception to this.

I believe that this is the time to change the narrative by adopting the Bottom-Top Approach, where the grassroots, that is the masses, are consulted in the process of nominating a credible, trustworthy and reliable candidate for an election, and not the other way round (Top-Down) where leaders of political parties and political godfat”, he said.

The occasion was also used to launch an album ” Support Ijaw 2023 for Delta state governorship”.

Vanguard News Nigeria