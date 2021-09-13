File photo

By Adeola Badru

The Chairman of Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS), Professor Banji Akintoye, has declared that all is now set for the million-man freedom march scheduled to hold opposite the United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States of America from September 14 to September 24, 2021.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Monday by his Communications Manager, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, Akintoye said the protest is meant to show to the world the genocide being perpetrated by murderous herdsmen in the name of grazing in the south and Middle-Belt of Nigeria.

The renowned historian said the people of the south and Middle-Belt would be showing to the world the crimes against humanity, attacks on press freedom, free speech, and other criminalities being aided by the Buhari-led government of Nigeria.

The octogenarian scholar stated that the indigenous people within the NINAS territories shall also be demanding the conduct of a regional referendum so that the people can decide on their nationhood.

Describing the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as a fraud against the people of South and Middle-Belt, Akintoye, a member of the Nigerian senate between 1979 and 1983, said the March will be used as an opportunity to expose to the world, how a tiny minority people have hijacked the assets of the South and Middle-Belt of Nigeria through the 1999 Constitution which he said was enacted without the consent of the people.

The statement added: “The land belongs to the people through the grace of Almighty God. We the Indigenous people of the South and Middle-Belt totally reject the illegitimate and imposed 1999 Nigerian Constitution that hijacks our Self-Determination and Assets.”

“We want an end to the ethnoreligious killings in Nigeria. We want the Government of Nigeria to stop funding terrorism against us. What is happening today in Nigeria is a State-sponsored Terrorism.”

“The herdsmen you see in the South and Middle-Belt today are different from the nomadic herdsmen we grew up to know. The current ones are imported members of ISIS, AL-QUAEDA, ISWAP, and Boko Haram Terrorists being masqueraded as Bandits.”

“By the grace of God, we shall be demanding from the world leaders to declare Miyyeti Allah as a Terrorist Group. It is dangerous to safety and peace of the South and Middle-Belt people to call Miyyeti Allah a trade Union, it is a Terrorist group being supported by the current Fulanised Government of Nigeria with a mission to overrun the indigenous people.”

“The agenda of these government-backed Terrorists killing and maiming our people in the South and Middle-Belt is to take over our ancestral lands for their Fulani people. You see that it is either Buhari is talking about Cattle Colony today or RUGA tomorrow or Grazing Reserves next tomorrow. He appreciates the Fulani Cows than human dignity.”

“The Fulani people have even said it openly on Television that all the land in Nigeria up to the Atlantic Ocean belongs to their great-great-grandfathers. They said the oil in the South belongs to them because majority of the landmass in Nigeria are in the North.”

“We the Indigenous people now say enough is enough. Therefore, as the World Leaders are meeting for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, we want to use the opportunity to demand a United Nations Supervised Referendums in our regions so that the indigenous people can decide on what they want for their nationhood.”

“First, the fraudulent 1999 Constitution must go down. And this should happen before the 2023 General Elections,” he said.

Akintoye, then called on the indigenous people of the South and Middle-Belt living in the United States of America and Canada to come out in their large numbers to join the freedom march as it kick-off on Tuesday (tomorrow) in solidarity with their ancestral land.

