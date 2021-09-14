…Says happenings in South, M-Belt are state-sponsored terrorism

By Adeola Badru

CHAIRMAN of the Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination, NINAS, Professor Banji Akintoye, yesterday, urged the United Nations to declare Miyetti Allah a terrorist organization. He also vowed to organise a one million-man freedom march at the UN Headquarters in New York, the United States of America, for 11 days, saying the protest is meant to expose the alleged genocide being perpetrated by murderous herdsmen in the name of grazing in the South and Middle-Belt of Nigeria. Akintoye, in a statement by his Communications Manager, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, said the people of the South and Middle-Belt would be showing to the world the crimes against humanity, attacks on press freedom, free speech and other criminalities in Nigeria. The statement reads: “The land belongs to the people through the grace of Almighty God. We, the Indigenous people of the South and Middle-Belt, reject the illegitimate and imposed 1999 Nigerian Constitution that hijacks our Self-Determination and Assets.“We want an end to the ethnoreligious killings in Nigeria. We want the Government of Nigeria to stop funding terrorism against us. What is happening today in Nigeria is State-sponsored terrorism.“The herdsmen you see in the South and Middle-Belt today are different from the nomadic herdsmen we grew up to know. The current ones are imported members of ISIS, AL-QUAEDA, ISWAP and Boko Haram Terrorists being masqueraded as Bandits.“By the grace of God, we shall be demanding from the world leaders to declare Miyetti Allah a terrorist group. It is dangerous to the safety and peace of the South and Middle-Belt people to call Miyetti Allah a trade Union, it is a Terrorist group being supported by the current Fulanised Government of Nigeria with a mission to overrun the indigenous people.“The agenda of these government-backed terrorists killing and maiming our people in the South and Middle-Belt is to take over our ancestral lands for their Fulani people. You see that it is either Buhari is talking about Cattle Colony today or RUGA tomorrow or Grazing Reserves next tomorrow. He appreciates the Fulani Cows than human dignity.“The Fulani people have even said it openly on Television that the land in Nigeria, up to the Atlantic Ocean, belongs to their great-great grandfathers. They said the oil in the South belongs to them because the majority of the landmass in Nigeria are in the North.“We the Indigenous people now say enough is enough. Therefore, as the World Leaders are meeting for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, we want to use the opportunity to demand a United Nations Supervised Referendums in our regions so that the indigenous people can decide on what they want for their nationhood.“First, the fraudulent 1999 Constitution must go down. And this should happen before the 2023 General Elections.”