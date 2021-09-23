By David Odama, LAFIA

THE Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, on Thursday, presented over N22 million to families of police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, in Nasarawa State.

Presenting the cheques to the late officers’ next of kin, the IGP represented by the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, CP Adesina Soyemi, the IGP said N22.7 million was the Life Assurance to the families of deceased police officers.

In a statement made available to journalists in Lafia by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Nasarawa Command, ASP Ramhan Nansel said 15 families of the deceased police officers benefitted from the gesture.

He said the gesture was also aimed at boosting the morale of all police officers in the country as well as increasing the tempo and moral of the police force.

The Commissioner, who admonished the officers to do more in protecting the territorial integrity of the country and their motherland, however charged them not to relent in reclaiming the public space from the criminal elements in disturbing the peace of the abiding citizens.

While assuring that the welfare and well-being of the police officers in Nigeria would remain paramount, he also stressed that the current administration would continue to recognise the importance of the Nigeria police in the protection of lives and properties.

The CP appreciated the IGP’s relentless effort geared towards ensuring an enduring and sustainable welfare packages for the police force.

He appealed to the beneficiaries to put the money into judicious use in order to sustain the livelihood of the deceased families and their dependents.

Vanguard News Nigeria