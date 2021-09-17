Days after, Taraba residents still mourn death of two in church building collapse following a rainstorm

By Femi Bolaji

CHANCHANJI, a settlement along Wukari-Takum road, in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State, was thrown into mourning mood penultimate Friday, after a heavy rainstorm brought down a church building in their domain.

The structure was supposed to act as refuge for congregants at a time the skies let loose the rain eventually turned a death trap for those worshipping at the time.

Arewa Voice gathered that the church, Holy Ghost Ministry, Peva, is one of the most populated in the area.

While the church building collapsed, it was gathered that another structure which is an examination hall of the school belonging to the mission had its roof blown off.

The unfortunate incident which left several persons injured. But it was particularly a tale of sorrow for some families because two persons reportedly died from the building collapse.

General Overseer of the Church, Bishop Samuel Abeda, speaking to newsmen via telephone, described the incident as devastating. The cleric who said he was on missionary work when the incident happened also confirmed that two members of the church were killed when the building caved in.



He said: “My people were in the church around 2.00 pm on Friday during a fasting and prayer service when a heavy windstorm accompanied with thunderclaps and downpour started.

” All of a sudden the thunderclap struck the church building and it caved in killing two persons. At the time of the incident, my wife and all my children, including over 200 worshippers were in the church building. But we thank God for His mercies. The windstorm also blew up a 600 capacity examination hall of our school.”

