Nollywood actress cum singer, Dayo Amusa has released her much anticipated lead single off her upcoming EP.

Ife Foju (love is blind) is now available on all music streaming and downloading platforms worldwide.

Having dominated the movie industry for over two decades, the multitalented entertainer has again proven to be one of the best cross over actress in Nollywood having shown her talent in singing with various songs released.

With previous songs like Aye Mi, Mosorire, Mama’s Love and Blow My Mind, Ife Foju promises to be another mine blowing release from the screen goddess.

Speaking on the new release, Dayo Amusa said “Ife Foju is the first song off my upcoming Extended Play (EP) which would be released in due time. It means Love is Blind in English. It’s a upbeat song that everyone can relate with.

“Ife Foju also shows my musical dexterity compared to my previous releases. You will agree with me that growth is necessary.

“I urge everyone to cop my new single immediately as it is now available on all music streaming and downloading platforms. Fans can also make videos dancing to the song and tag me on social media and I will repost”.

On her upcoming EP to be released in October, Amusa said “ The album contains 6 new piece and each piece is different from songs you’ve ever heard from me and has more literary and heavier lyrics.

“Album is already in the set up and production stage. Therefore, be patient and give positive energy to keep us going. Myself and my work team thank you in advance for your support and energy”.