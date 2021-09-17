Fast Rising Music power house Adedamola Ogundipe, famously known as Damola Davis release to the public space the much anticipated single Godzillian dance Produced by Vikwyn Beats.



Following the successful release of his sophomore EP titled “The True Godzilla”, Fast-rising UK based Afrobeats star Damola Davis compels our ears to salivate and feet to twitch with his hot new follow-up single titled ‘Godzillian Dance’.

Exploiting the familiar rich sounds of Amapiano, Damola Davis takes a humorous approach in acknowledging African women and their love for dance and enjoyment, with his intentions evident from the first line of the catchy chorus. Taking a dive into his cultural heritage, ‘Godzillian Dance’ was crafted in

He later moved to England and pursue his career as a solo artiste where he went ahead to work with the likes of Damibliz, Baseone,Rotimi , rose to prominence during his time living in Ibadan, Nigeria. In 2009, he joined , Mowille to name a few X-element music group. Fast forwarding a couple of years he moved to the UK where he established and transformed his sound, then decided to continue as a solo artist, and has since been able to work with the likes of other prominent Afrobeats musicians Damibliz, Baseone, Rotimo, and Mowille to name a few.

During the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020, Damola Davis released “Vacationship” which was rated “fire” by 4x Grammy Award winning executive record producer Anthony Kilhoffer (credits- Michael Jackson, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Travis Scott, to name a few) on his A&R Live session on Instagram with Music and Grammy winning entertainment heavyweight Bankuli (Good Music)