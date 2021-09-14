.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Towards checkmating the increasing wave of insecurity by bandits, insurgents, financial fraudsters and kidnappers through hacking and interception of modern communications outlets which is costing the nation huge losses, the office of the National Security Adviser is to commence a 3-months Cyber Security Sensitization outreach across seven highly susceptible sectors of the nation’s economy.

“These sectors include Telecommunications, Defence and Security, Education, Finance and Capital Market, Energy, Professional Organizations, the Judiciary and the Private Sector.

A statement by Mr. Zakari M Usman, Head, Strategic Communication in the Office of the National Security Adviser made this known in Abuja noting that it is part of ongoing initiatives to achieve the strategic objectives of the National Cyber Security Policy and Strategy 2021.

According to Usman, “The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd) convened the 7th Meeting of the Cybercrime Advisory Council on Monday 13th September, 2021 and the Council, in pursuant to its mandate under the Cybercrime Act 2015, discussed the modalities for the implementation of the new National Cyber Security Policy and Strategy (NCPS) 2021”.

“The Council deliberated on the development of a protection plan for Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) and updated the modalities for the upcoming Cyber Security Sensitization Programme.

Recalling that President Muhammadu Buhari launched the National Cyber Security Policy and Strategy on 23 February 2021 following the implementation and review of the maiden National Cyber Security Policy and Strategy, the ONSA said, “Following the launch, the policy document was widely disseminated to Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies, private organizations and relevant stakeholders for implementation.

“The 7th Meeting of the National Advisory Council reviewed emerging risks in cyberspace and discussed modalities to facilitate and strengthen ongoing initiatives towards the implementation of the National Cyber Security Policy and Strategy 2021.

“The Office of the National Security Adviser updated the Council on the identification, designation and protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure as specified in the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Protection etc) Act 2015.

“Consequently, the Council deliberated on the development of a protection plan and guidelines for the already identified Critical National Information Infrastructure.

Disclosing that the 3-Months Cyber Security Sensitization Workshops across seven sectors from September to December 2021, the Office of the National Security Adviser told the Council that the workshop series will provide information, strengthen cyber-security governance and coordination, and build the capacity of relevant stakeholders on their responsibilities under the National Cyber-security Policy and Strategy.

“The workshops will also sensitize stakeholders on the expected deliverables, projected timelines and key performance indicators as required in the Action Plan for the Strategy Implementation.”