Comptroller Suleiman Umar Pai, Kano/Jigawa Customs Command, showing the new brand of sex enhancer, AK-47 to the Kano State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Shaba Mohammad on Thursday.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano/Jigawa Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service, on Thursday, said it confiscated illicit drugs (unregistered and expired) including a new brand of sex enhancer called AK-47 worth N200 million.

The Command’s Controller, Comptroller Suleiman Umar Pai, stated this while handing over the confiscated illicit drugs to the Kano State Coordinator, National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Shaba Mohammad at the commands office in Kano.

Comptroller Pai who put the quantity of the illicit drugs at 185 cartoons, said most of the crimes perpetrated were carried out under influence of the hard drugs.

“The patronage and consumption of unregistered, hard and expired drugs are of great concern due to their consequences on our teeming youths.

“Most criminal acts are carried out under the influence of these hard drugs and we will continue to fight it at all cost,” Comptroller Pai said.

The Controller, however, vowed that it would not relent in the fight against smuggling while calling on the public to continue to cooperate with it in the implementation of government fiscal policies to help curb smuggling activities.

Speaking shortly after receiving the items, the NAFDAC State Coordinator, Shaba Mohammad, said the illicit drugs portends dangers to the society if it was not intercepted and allowed to go into circulation.

Mohammad said the interception and seizure of the items by the customs were products of collaboration between the agencies.

Meanwhile, other contraband goods intercepted by the customs include, bags of Foreign Rice, bales of Second Hand Clothes, Jerry cans of vegetables oil, Cartons of Spaghetti, Milky Creamer and Macaroni among others worth N41 million Duty Paid Value, DPV.

