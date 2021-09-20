Nigeria Customs Service intercepted fake and contraband goods worth more than N120 million in July and August in its Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’.

The unit covers Abia, Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Rivers, Edo, Delta and Akwa Ibom.

The zone’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Jerry Attah, made the declaration on Monday in Owerri.

He quoted the zone’s Comptroller, Mr Yusuf Lawal as saying that the contraband goods were 130 bags of 50kg foreign rice valued N5.5 million, and 161 jumbo bales of used clothing valued N22.5 million.

Lawal said the fake goods were 2,181 cartons of foreign cosmetics products worth N76.3 million, 440 cartons of Artesunate Zensunate injection worth N8.6 million and foreign sweets worth N7.5 million.

He said the cosmetic products, Artesunate injection and sweets did not have NAFDAC registration number.

The comptroller added that the cosmetics were 457 cartons of Simple Sensitive Skin Expert, 790 cartons of facial wash, 232 cartons of Carotone cream, 574 cartons of various brands of cosmetics and 128 cartons of Revlon Almay Goddess Gloss.

“The cosmetics products, sweets and injection were intercepted on Okada-Benin Expressway, while the bales of used clothing were intercepted on the Enugu-Aba-Port-Harcourt expressway,’’ he said.

Lawal urged Nigerians to be wary of fake and smuggled products which were not only hazardous to human health but to the country’s economy.

He said that the importation of foreign rice was against Federal Government’s agricultural policy and vowed that smugglers would never have a field day.

“We urge Nigerians to confirm the quality of products before buying them because so many medicinal and cosmetic products are being smuggled into the country without NAFDAC number.

“Those that use non-NAFDAC certified cosmetic products stand the risk of skin cancer just as those who consume anti-malarial drugs without a NAFDAC number are toying with their lives.

“Our officers and men are fully prepared to face smugglers head-on. We will leave no stone unturned,’’ the comptroller was quoted as saying.

(NAN)

