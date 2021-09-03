Customs impound donkey hides, charcoal worth N644m

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Comptroller General’s Strike Force, Zone A, Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, have intercepted N643.73 million worth of poisonous Donkey hides and skin, charcoal, and wood already kept in a warehouse in Apapa set to be moved to the Apapa port for export.

The Controller of the Strike Force, Ahmadu Shuaibu, while briefing the press at Ikodoru over the seizures, said the seized items were discovered stacked in a warehouse not too far from Apapa port and that those behind the illegal storage took to their heels on sighting the Customs team.

He said the export prohibition guideline is in tandem with the Federal Government’s policies for the protection of endangered species, protection of the local economy and to promote the National Forest Policy that was approved by the Federal Executive Council, which according to him, is aimed at greatly assisting the nation’s sustainable management of its vast forest resources against deforestation.

Vanguard News Nigeria