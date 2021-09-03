Customs’ actions stalling our N1bn rice farm project – SGL Farms

We’re not aware – FOU Zone A, NCS

By Yinka Kolawole

An agribusiness investment company, SGL Farms, has accused the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) of sabotaging efforts by the federal government to boost local rice production by disrupting their farming operations.

Mr Oluwaseun Adegoke, Managing Director/CEO, SGL Farms, who made the allegation at a media briefing in Lagos, alleged that the harassment by Customs men has stalled operations at its rice farm worth about N1 billion, making SGL Farms to lose millions of naira and putting the jobs of the over 1,000 workforces at risk.

He specifically accused the Federal Operating Unit (FOU) Zone A of the NCS for their current predicaments.

When contacted by Vanguard, FOU Zone A denied knowledge of the incident.

Theophilus Duniyan, Public Relations Officer, FOU Zone A, NCS, said: “SGL Farms should forward their complaint formally to the Unit Headquarters. The office is not aware of it.”

Adegoge had stated: “Our problem with the Customs started January 2021 when we wanted to relocate our rice paddy due to failed irrigation facility at our farm in Anigbado, Yewa North, LGA, Ogun State.

“We brought in the rice seeds in November last year to the farm from Kebbi State to Lagos State hitch-free. But when the study came out that the rice paddy would not yield very well on the farm, our farm extension officers advised us to plant the seeds at a suitable location at Gbakogi in Niger State, in anticipation of planting during the dry season.

“Consequently, as we were making effort to move the rice seed to the better location, men of Nigeria Customs swooped on our farm and stopped the entire operations; their actions have stopped us from two planting seasons this year.”

He said that the Customs alleged that the paddy was not Nigerian grown, even after providing all necessary documentation to show that paddy rice were brought from Ogun, Kaduna and Oyo States.

