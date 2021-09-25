By Dapo Akinrefon

The lawmaker representing Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency of Cross River State in the House of Representatives, Dr Alex Egbona, on Saturday, expressed shock over the death of an Abuja based revenue guru and philanthropist, Mr Sam Ele Asebe, saying it will take a very long time for him to recover from it.

Egbona, who spoke shortly after the burial of Asebe at Ekureku, Abi Local Government Area of the state, said: “I have not been myself since my brother Sam died. I have slept and woken up many times, thinking it was a mere dream.

” Everyday, I wake to with the hope that my brother Sam will wake up. “As his remains were interred today, it finally dawned on me that my friend had actually gone to the other side.”

He, however, said: “Sam came into the world, touched thousands of lives, gave hope to a lot of people, lifted many from the dunghill and left at God’s time.

“My community is already missing him but I am certain that God will comfort all of us.”

He thanked all those who joined him during the burial, saying ” God will bless them indeed for standing by me to give Mr Sam a befitting burial.

“May God keep his immediate family together and preserve them eternally.”