– As school holds 10th convocation events

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Vice-Chancellor, Osun State University, Professor Labo Popoola said his development plan for the school was slowed down by a crisis that engulfed it for the first two years of his administration.

Addressing a press conference to herald the 10th convocation of the university at the multi-purpose hall, in the main campus in Osogbo, Professor Popoola said his five years development agenda for the school was hindered by union crisis, adding that meaningful result was achieved within the last three years of his leadership.

“I am not satisfied with the achievements of the university within the last five years. We intend to achieve a lot but the first two years of our administration was turbulent a very unnecessary crisis. We did a lot but we could have achieved much more if there was no crisis.

“We built six 104 rooms hostels, one per campus, built more lecture theatre, built a multi-disciplinary laboratory, we got more professional accredited courses and move from 37th to 29th ranked university in the country within the period. All of these were done in under three years. We could have done more without the unnecessary crisis”, he said.

Speaking on the 10th convocation ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor said 1,815 graduands would be conferred with first degrees across the colleges out of which only 35 had first class.

“It is my pleasure to inform you that a total number of one thousand eight hundred and fifteen (1,815) graduands will be conferred with first degrees across the Colleges of the University, and two hundred and six (206) postgraduate degree and Diploma graduands will also be conferred with Postgraduate Degrees and Diplomas.

Out of the one thousand eight hundred and fifteen undergraduate graduands, thirty-five (35) representing 1.93% of the total number of graduands are in the First Class. These are students who excelled exceptionally academically.

“Also, five hundred and forty-four (544) representing 29.97% of the total number of graduands will be awarded Second Class (Upper) degrees, nine hundred and thirty-seven (937) representing 51.63% of the total number of graduands made Second Class (Lower), two hundred and eighty-nine (289) representing 15.92% of the total number of graduands made a Third Class (lower), while ten (10) graduands representing 0.55% of the total number of graduands will be awarded the pass degrees in different programmes.

“This will bring the total number of first degrees awarded by the University since its first graduation to thirteen thousand eight hundred and fifty-six (13, 856).

“Under the Postgraduate graduands, we have one hundred and sixty-nine (169) Academic Masters, sixteen (16) Professional Masters’, and twenty-one (21 Postgraduate Diploma graduands from different programmes spread across the 12 faculties in the University.

“To ensure that every graduand is accorded the opportunity to be part of this 10th convocation ceremony, we had commenced the distribution of convocation kits to the respective addresses of our graduands, including graduands who have been mobilized for the National Youth Service.

Graduands who would not be opportune to join physically can also be part of the ceremonies virtually”, he said.

