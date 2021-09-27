Cracks appear at PSG, as Mbappe makes Neymar complaint

Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe could not hide his frustration towards Neymar despite his side’s 2-0 home win over Montpellier on Saturday.

Idrissa Gueye’s stunning first-half strike and a late one from Julian Draxler was enough to help the Parisians to their eighth consecutive Ligue 1 victory and stretch their lead at the top to 10 points.

But the discontent among PSG’s front three continued after Mbappe was caught on camera complaining to Gueye, claiming that Neymar doesn’t give him the type of pass that led to Draxler’s goal two minutes from time.

According to RMC Sport, Mbappe said: ‘He (Neymar) does not give me that pass’. This follows after Lionel Messi gestured his frustration at Mauricio Pochettino after he was subbed off in the 2-1 win over Lyon last week.

Mbappe and Neymar both joined PSG in 2017 and have enjoyed success together at the club but their relationship looks to have become strained this season. The France international has come under scrutiny for his antics recently. During midweek, Achraf Hakimi grabbed a 95th-minute winner against Metz and Mbappe was seen running to the goalkeeper to taunt him.

Nevertheless, the Parisians are currently in fine form having won all eight league games this season – scoring 22 and conceding just seven in the process.

Following Saturday’s win, PSG boss Pochettino said: ‘Yes, in general, the team was strong today. It’s a deserved victory for the team.

