By Olayinka Ajayi

The Centre for Public Productivity and Development, CPROD, has blamed the nation’s economic decline on lack of productivity standard.

Speaking during the award and induction of Fellows into the centre, the Vice President, CPROD, Dr. Gbenga Adeyemo, noted that for Nigeria to regain its economic strength, there’s the need for the nation to set up competent structures to enable the government do thorough assessment benchmarks on productivity.

He stated: “CPROD is a unique instrument that most advanced countries of the world deploy in measuring their performance. We realized that Nigeria as a nation, we have not been doing something like that.

“There’s need to set up competent structures to enable you do a thorough assessment. Not only that, what is your reference point, what are the benchmarks, is it international, is it local, those are the parameters that we consider.”

Director General of the Centre, Dr. Chris Ebu, stressed that the centre is contributing its quota to enhance productivity in Nigeria, saying: “The impact would be felt when there’s increase in employment and standard of living. We are encouraging individuals to enhance their capacity to be more productive.

What it means is that if each of our members can increase their productivity level by 30 percent annually, in three and half years, our productivity level as a nation will double, our Gross Domestic Product, GDP would double, our per capita income would double and the standard of living would also double as a nation.”