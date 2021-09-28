,

By Bashir Bello

Kano State government has decried low turnout by residents in the state for vaccination against the highly contagious Covid-19 pandemic saying most people who took the vaccine only avail themselves because of their intention to visit the Holy Land for pilgrimage.

The Executive Secretary, Kano State Primary Healthcare Management Board, Dr Tijjani Hussaini made this known during an orientation meeting for journalists on Phase Two Covid-19 vaccination in the state.

Dr Hussaini who doubles as the Coordinator Technical Response called on the people to avail themselves of the vaccination which he said can prevent them against been infected by the pandemic.

Represented by the Director, Public Health, Dr Ashiru Rajab said its aim is to have a disease-free Kano while soliciting for the help of the media to help create awareness to the people in the need to avail themselves for the vaccination.

According to him, “Covid-19 is still circulating and people are still getting infected. And that is why we feel it is very mandatory for us to call you here for a sensitization meeting so that you will help the state to further enforce on the minds of the people to take precautionary measures.

“We know that for you to control any pandemic, we need to acquire immunity. One of the cardinal ways of acquiring immunity is to do vaccination.

“So we are now trying to preventing people from getting infected through vaccination. And so far, the response is not as high as what we want. We want the public to actively seek the vaccine and not waiting for the government to bring it to them.



If not for the issue of people going to the Holy Land, people may not even come on their own for the vaccination. So what we want is whether there is Hajj or no Hajj, the people should come out for vaccination.

“We want to have a disease-free Kano,” Dr Hussaini however maintained.

In his remarks, the Communication for Development (C4D) Specialist, United Nations Childen’s Fund, UNICEF, Ogu Enemaku said the sensitization meeting was to promote dialogue between the health professionals and media professionals as partners of progress to jointly own the vaccination exercise in order to record huge success.

Vanguard News Nigeria