PTF on COVID-19 Chairman, Boss Mustapha.

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Government has lifted the restriction placed on flights coming into the country from India.

Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee, PSC, on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, disclosed this in an amended travel protocol released Sunday in Abuja.

The PSC had since May placed a restriction on flights from India, Brazil, South Africa and Turkey.

Mustapha however stated that the restriction on passengers from Brazil, South Africa, and Turkey are still in place.

He said; “Non-Nigerian passport holders and non-residents who visited Brazil, Turkey or South Africa within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria, shall be denied entry into Nigeria. This regulation, however, does not apply to passengers who transited through these countries.

“The following measures shall apply to airlines and passengers who fail to comply with (a) above: Airlines shall mandatorily pay a penalty of $3,500 (Three Thousand Five Hundred dollars) for each defaulting passenger; and, Non-Nigerians will be denied entry and returned to the country of embarkation at the cost to the Airline;

“Nigerians and those with a permanent residents’ permit who visited Brazil, Turkey and South Africa within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria shall be made to undergo seven days of mandatory quarantine in a Government approved facility at the point-of-entry city and at the cost to the passenger.

“The following conditions shall apply to such passengers: Within 24 hours of arrival shall take a COVID-19 PCR test. If Positive, the passenger shall be admitted within a government-approved treatment centre, in line with National treatment protocols; and if Negative, the Passenger shall continue to remain in quarantine and be made to undergo a repeat PCR test on Day-7 of their quarantine.

“False declaration: Passenger(s) who provided false or misleading contact information will be liable to prosecution; and Person(s) who willfully disregard or refuse to comply with directions of Port-Health staff, security agencies or evade quarantine shall be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“This protocol comes into effect from 14th September 2021”.

