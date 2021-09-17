Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

Edo Government on Friday said it was recording more deaths and less recoveries since the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic started in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Edo Ministry of Health, Dr Osamwonyi Irowa, made this known during the daily coronavirus (COVID-19) news conference in Benin.

He said the increasing number of deaths in Edo state was worrisome and required the need to take the COVID-19 protocols seriously.

Irowa appealed to residents to observe the non-pharmaceutical measures put in place as well as take advantage of the availability of vaccines, and get vaccinated to reduce the number of deaths.

He disclosed that the ministry would mobilise Churches and Mosques during the weekend to administer the COVID-19 vaccines to worshipers.

ALSO READ: Jailbreak: Politicians causing security breaches in Kogi — Commissioner

“We are observing that more deaths are occurring in this third wave for the same period of time as the second wave.

“The number of deaths encountered during the second wave is now times two in this third wave.

“There is actually urgent need to step up our game in terms of preventing the spread of this virus. This third wave is more deadly.

“We have treatment facilities across the three senatorial districts. Those who are above 50, stand the risk of dying,” he said.

Dr Ebomwonyi Osagie, Head of the state COVID-19 case management, on his part, said the state over the past 24 hours, recorded 97 new cases and two new deaths, bringing the number of deaths so far to 59.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria