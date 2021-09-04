Edo Government said on Friday in Benin that it recorded four deaths and 28 new cases of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours from the third wave of the pandemic.

The State Head of the COVID-19 response team, Dr Ebomwonyi Osagie, disclosed this during the daily press briefing on COVID-19.

He said the state has recorded a total of 28 new cases with four deaths and no recoveries within the last 24 hours from unvaccinated persons.

“We have 34 persons in admission, 226 persons in home care and 99 persons had been discharged and 9,663 samples have been collected since the current outbreak of the third wave.

“As we speak to you today, we now have 18 people dead from the third wave while from the beginning of the outbreak we have over 200 people who died,” he said.

Also speaking, the State Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Health, Dr Osamwonyi Irowa, said that efforts are being made to vaccinate teachers ahead of school resumption.

Irowa further said that there is the for parents to also get vaccinated so that they don’t get infected with the virus transmitted through their children.

