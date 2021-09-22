.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Hopes of Chief Idowu Esuleke, a foremost traditionalist, his son, Ifasola and two others to get bail over alleged murder were dashed on Tuesday as Justice Ayo Oyebiyi adjourned ruling on his bail application.

Esuleke, his son, Ifasola, two other person’s, Kola Adeosun and Akeem Idowu were arraigned on September 14, 2021, on 13- counts of murder, attempted murder, malicious damage, assault, breach of public peace and engaging in a public fight.

Esubiyi masquerade, owned by Esuleke and its followers had on June 27 involved in a clash with members of a Muslim sect, Kamorudeen Society at Oluode Aranyin area of the state capital leading to the death of a Septuagenarian worshipper, Moshood Salawudeen after he was shot.

The court had during the proceeding on September 14, 2021, adjourned till Tuesday, September 21 for ruling on bail.

However, at the resumed sitting, Justice Oyebiyi disclosed that he has not written his ruling on bail application due to the failure of defence counsel, Mr Bola Ige to respond to the preliminary objection raised in the counter-affidavit of the prosecution.

Mr Ige, while addressing the court, admitted responsibility for the mistake and pleaded with the court to overlook his shortcoming.

Meanwhile, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Biodun Badiora while withdrawing the preliminary objection attached to his documents and urged the court to consider the counter-affidavit and rule on the bail application.

Justice Oyebiyi while adjourning the ruling on the bail application till September 23, 2021, he ordered that the defendants should be remanded at the Ilesa correctional facility.

Vanguard News Nigeria