By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of the October 31 national elective convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the contact and mobilization sub-committee has said that the suspended national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus is no longer an issue as the PDP prepares to reposition itself for the 2023 general elections.

The committee stated this shortly after its maiden meeting which held at the National Executive Committee, NEC Hall in Abuja.

Fielding questions from journalists, deputy governor of Taraba state, Haruna Manu who stood in for the chairman, Darius Ishaku said he won’t deviate from what the convention chairman and governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri said when the issue was raised recently.

“That issue was raised last week and the chairman of the convention committee has answered it. So, my answer still remain what the chairman of this very important convention committee said,” Manu said.

It would be recalled that Fintiri came short of ruling out the return of Secondus when he told the media that “until the court rules in favour of Secondus, I think the status quo remains that it is Elder Yemi Akinwonmi that will chair the convention. I think there is no ambiguity in that. It is normal with a big party like PDP which has a lot of members.

“It is not just big in size but in institutional capacity with all its organs functioning. That is why we didn’t have any headache when we went through the minor crisis weeks ago. The court has said Secondus should not be the national chairman for now until the substantive matter is heard and the deputy national chairman (South) steps in as provided in our constitution. So, I think whatever happens tomorrow, the constitution has made provision for it.

“I must tell you that even Secondus is in support of this convention and he will not do anything that will mar the organization of this convention because we all believe in our party, the PDP.”

Manu said the meeting was convened to deliberate on modalities, functions and responsibilities of the committee, saying the budget to facilitate its work would be submitted on Thursday for deliberation and subsequent approval.

Meanwhile, Manu assured party members of its readiness to reach out to PDP faithful who haven’t shown sufficient interest in the party in recent times including former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

“I can assure you that all those people that have been mentioned to be contacted will be contacted. And if the former President is one of those people to be contacted, I assure you that he will be contacted,” he added.

Also in attendance at the meeting was House Minority Leader and deputy chairman of the committee, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu.

