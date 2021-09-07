.

…as contractor claims 17 KV generator stolen in Imo community

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A team of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, has uncovered two federal constituency projects awarded in 2019 in the Ezinihitte/Ahiazu Mbaise Federal constituency that was allegedly abandoned by the contractors after they were paid money.

Vanguard yesterday monitored the visit of the ICPC team led by Obi Steven, to the various project sites.

One of the projects was awarded on 20 December 2019, the construction of Amudi, a 1-kilometre road, in Ezinihitte Mbaise, in Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency, the ICPC team uncovered among other things that the contractor allegedly abandoned the project last year, after 200 kilometres of coverage of sand filling.

ICPC said: “The total contract sum was N29,340,74.10. The money released was N9,801,191.00. Contractor Gerald Frank Nigeria Limited.”

When the team visited the site of the construction of Ogwu Ama Civic Center at Ahiazu Mbaise, awarded in 2019, it was gathered that the construction of the Civic Centre was an ongoing community project until the contractor came and took over at the level of window sitting.

However, members of the community who spoke to the ICPC team claimed that, “The contractor abandoned the work linking his reasons to the challenges of covid-19 and that after covid-19 he would return to the site but up till now no work has started at the site.”

ICPC said: “The Civic Centre project was awarded on 20 December 2019, with the contract sum of N14, 546, 568.75. The money released was N2, 677, 365.38 to the Contractor, Twin Power Engineer Nigeria Limited.”

Another project was the School upliftment and support for Girl Child Education classrooms project at Central Ezi East, Umueleagwa Onicha in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area, awarded in 2019 to the contractor, Cezimo Nigeria Limited.

Vanguard gathered that the school project has been completed. However, the contractor claimed the 17 VK generator bought at N1.2 million, installed to power the borehole for the school was stolen before the day of commissioning. He said the matter has been reported to the police.

However, the ICPC team noticed cracks around the foundation of the classroom block and advised the contractor to do reinforcement construction on the affected areas.

Amudi road, a 1-kilometre road in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State allegedly abandoned. Photo by Chinonso Alozie.

Vanguard News Nigeria