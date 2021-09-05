Alhaji Lawan Yunusa, Chairman, APC Local Government Congress Committee in Jigawa, says the adoption of consensus in LG Congress is in line with the party’s constitution and guidelines.

Yunusa stated this while addressing journalists while inspecting the exercise on Saturday in Buji LGA.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the congresses were peaceful sequel to the consensus option employed by the stakeholders across the 27 local government areas of the state.

A NAN correspondent who monitored the congresses in Dutse, Kiyawa and Buji LGAs, reports that the exercise were peaceful in the areas visited.

Yunusa said: “We believe that consensus brings about unity and harmony in our party.

“For instance, we received no single petition or appeal during our last ward congress in Jigawa.

“And this signifies unity and peace among our party.”

In his remarks, Alhaji Haruna Musa, Secretary of the Committee, expressed satisfaction with the transparent manner in which the party members conducted themselves during the exercise.

Musa urged them to be loyal and work towards promoting unity and progress of the party at all levels.

Also commenting, Mr Abubakar Jallo (APC – Hadejia State Constituency), advised the new executives to remain loyal to the party and government at all levels.

Jallo, who is also a member of the Committee, commended the party supporters for exhibiting high sense of maturity and patriotism during the conduct of the exercise.

“The successful conduct of the congress is a pointer of the APC overwhelming victory in 2023,” he said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria