By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Hundreds of motorists were stranded at the busy Ugbowo-Lagos road in Benin City for several hours late Wednesday as a result of a downpour that resulted in flooding.

The situation led to several vehicles breaking down and passengers trekking and wading through the waters to navigate their ways to dry areas to get commercial vehicles.

Some commercial vehicles who usually load from Ring Road to Main Gate of the University of Benin and other areas in the axis were discharging their passengers around Five Junction and the passengers had to trek through the flood to connect vehicles after Uselu where vehicles coming from the Main Gate axis to Ring Road were dropping their passengers.

Several private vehicles that dared to pass through the flood broke down.

Commercial vehicle operators who had to complete their from Ring Road increased their fares from N100 to between N400 and N500.

A motorist who identified himself as Godwin Osahon shared his experience and called on the state Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, to urgently intervene in the erosion menace that has become a threat to life in the Ugbowo major highway‎ whenever it rains.

He said “What is responsible for this is that the drainages around here have not be desilted for a long time.

“I thought we have overcome this flooding with regular desilting because the drainages are there but they have been blocked.

“Over two hours after the rain had stopped, the road is still flooded. I think the state government is not doing enough.

“They seem to have abandoned us the masses to our date and that is not fair.”

