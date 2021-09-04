Mr Abdu Labaran, the Director-General, Media and Publicity to Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State, says all commercial vehicles in the state will henceforth bear the same colour.

Labaran disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Katsina on Friday.

He stated that the decision came to being in a Security Order No.2 signed into law by the governor.

The director-general explained that the order was meant to beef up security in view of the crime and criminalities happening in the state.

“The new law will start working from 15th September 2021,” he said.

NAN recalls that Masari recently signed into law, security Order in some frontline local government areas in view of the insecurity bedeviling the areas

The Order for commercial vehicles to bear same colour is contained on Security Order No. 2, signed by the governor with a view to checking banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, robbery and other crime and criminalities across the state.

