The Vice-Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Council, Delta State, Olorogun Daniel Ighedo, has reacted to his purported ostracisation by the Uvwie monarch over the crisis surrounding the appointment of Community Liaison Officer (CLO) to a company in the area.
Olorogun Ighedo stressed that the purported curse placed on him and subsequent ostracization was an affront on his fundamental human rights and that the monarch was ill-advised by a section of the traditional chiefs who were after his hard-earned reputation.
In a press statement, Hon Ighedo expressed disappointment with the actions of those fanning the embers of discord and avoidable crisis in Uvwie over the choice of a CLO for a company. This position, he explained, was the exclusive prerogative of the company and not subject to the whims and caprices of the palace.
“The said sanction as purportedly pronounced by the Uvwie Traditional Council is a criminal act. It is a direct fringe on my rights as a resident of Uvwie, much more so when I am the elected vice chairman of Uvwie Local Government Council”.