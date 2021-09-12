.

The Vice-Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Council, Delta State, Olorogun Daniel Ighedo, has reacted to his purported ostracisation by the Uvwie monarch over the crisis sur­rounding the appointment of Community Liaison Of­ficer (CLO) to a company in the area.

Olorogun Ighedo stressed that the purported curse placed on him and subsequent ostra­cization was an affront on his fundamental human rights and that the monarch was ill-advised by a section of the traditional chiefs who were after his hard-earned reputation.

In a press statement, Hon Ig­hedo expressed disappoint­ment with the actions of those fanning the embers of discord and avoidable crisis in Uvwie over the choice of a CLO for a company. This position, he explained, was the exclusive prerogative of the company and not subject to the whims and caprices of the palace.

“The said sanction as purportedly pronounced by the Uvwie Tradition­al Council is a criminal act. It is a direct fringe on my rights as a resident of Uvwie, much more so when I am the elected vice chair­man of Uvwie Local Gov­ernment Council”.

Vanguard News Nigeria