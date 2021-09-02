By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed Mr. Osita Nwanisobi as Director, Corporate Communications.

He was appointed Acting Director in October 2020. The CBN also appointed seven other Directors in various Departments.

They included Elizabeth Omolara Fasoranti who was appointed Director, Branch Operations; Abdulkadir Abdullahi Jibril Director, Medical Services; and Rashidat Jumoke Monguno, Director, Consumer Protection Department.

The rest were: Amina Habib, Director; Human Resources; Blaise Ijebor, Director, Risk Management; Chibuzo Anthony Efobi, Director, Financial Policy and Regulation; and Benjamin Nnadi, Director, Reserve Management.

The CBN said all the appointments took effect from August 25, 2021.