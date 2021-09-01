Plans have been concluded by the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit, Omole Phase 1, Ojodu, Ikeja, for the hosting of “Harvest of Gratitude”. with which the church hopes to “build for the Lord”.

Confirming this in Lagos, the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Peter Morba, (SDB), said the event is scheduled to hold on the 14th of November, 2021 at the church premises.

His words: “God has been so kind and merciful to us, and we have every reason to be grateful to Him” and like King David in 2 Samuel 6:21b to “celebrate before the Lord”.

He explained that the build up to the harvest has already begun with the flag off ceremony which took place on the 18th of July, 2021, and followed by alphabetical plus States thanksgiving. According to Fr. Morba, the Youth and Children Funfair will take place on the 25th of September, while the high point will be the harvest thanksgiving and bazaar sales on the 14th of November, 2021.

Corroborating Fr. Morba, the Chairperson of the Harvest Planning Committee, Mrs. Vivian Izunobi, noted that the slogan for Harvest of Gratitude is: “Let us build for the Lord”, because according her the church hopes to use the harvest as a platform for raising funds for the ongoing church hall project. Concluding, Mrs. Izunobi invited parishioners, friends and well wishers to join the church in thanking the good Lord, for His love and mercies have no end.

