The Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja has launched a reality TV show aimed at exploring the hidden potentials of Youths across the country.

Coordinator of the project, Dr Anthony Obiora, in his address at the launch of the show, said the reality tv show would produce the next stars that would represent the country both locally and internationally.

He explained that there would be 20 housemates who will participate in different tasks through the duration of the programme.

He further revealed that professionals, who have distinguished themselves in their various fields, would be invited as guests to inspire the housemates.

Also speaking, the youth chaplain of the Archdiocese, Reverend Father Okonkwo, said the 20 housemates would be drawn from the six geopolitical zone.

Okonkwo said: “Concerned about the spiritual and physical wellbeing of youths in Nigeria and against the backdrop that most TV reality shows are immoral and dominated by nudity and acts that do not glorify the name of God, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace, Most Reverend Ignatius Kaigama blessed and endorsed the show.“

In his remarks, the head of production, Onyekwere Godwin, said the programme would be aired every day on Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Catholic Television as well as streamed live on social media for one week in August, adding that the housemates would stand the chance to win millions of naira in various cash prizes during the show.