By Juliet Ebirim

Following its sensational 2018 debut, fans of EbonyLife’s Castle & Castle have finally been rewarded for their unwavering devotion.

The second season of the anticipated drama series is now streaming globally and exclusive to Netflix.

Speaking on the return of Castle & Castle, CEO Mo Abudu, EbonyLife says, “We are tremendously excited about bringing audiences the sequel to Africa’s first legal drama series, Castle & Castle, along with our partners, Netflix.

Fans were riveted by Season 1, with a lot of talkability on social media, and we responded to their desire to see more.

Castle & Castle Season 2 is a very sexy series and promises to deliver on high drama and some very unexpected twists and turns. Netflix really supports the African content industry, and I am absolutely delighted to be partnering with the streaming giant on another release.”

Castle & Castle first lit up TV screens in 2018. The procedural legal drama is set in a successful law firm run by the married couple, Remi and Tega Castle (Dakore Ebuson-Akande and Richard Mofe-Damijo). Their marriage comes under strain when both Remi and Tega decide to represent different sides of the law, and viewers returned every week to see if the marriage would survive the business or vice versa and season two is no different.

Castle’s galaxy of stars comprising Richard Mofe-Damijo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Denola Grey,Blossom Chukwujekwu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Eku Edewor, Bimbo Manuel, Daniel Etim Effiong and others reprise their roles in Season 2. The series also features Bisola Aiyeola, Bimbo Ademoye, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Gregory Ojefua, Mimi Chaka, Kenneth Okolie, Elozonam Ogbolu and Maurice Sam in its sophomore season.