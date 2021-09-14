Enyimba of Aba will play against Senegalese side Diambers FC in the second round preliminary of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Enyimba are away for the first leg between October 15-17 weekend before hosting the return fixture a week later.

Diambers beat Guinean side Wakriya AC in the first preliminary round with three second-half goals at the Stade Lat Dior in Thiès, Senegal, last Sunday.

Owing to political tension in Guinea, the Confederation of African Football released a statement last week announcing that matches involving Guinea’s three representatives in the first preliminary round of the Interclub Competitions would be decided over a single leg in their opponents country. CAF’s decision, therefore, means that Sunday’s win was enough for Diambers to advance to the next stage.

Diambers, co-founded by football great Patrick Vieira in 2003, are making their debut in the Confederation Cup, but their participation in the Champions League in 2014 implies a previous experience in the CAF Interclub Competitions.

Vanguard News Nigeria