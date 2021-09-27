By Victor Arjiromanus

Avowed fan of Grammy award winner, Burna Boy, and musical superstar in the offing, Awusa Dennis aka Iman Jozzy has made clear his intention to sustain the tempo of the musical revolution started by the music legend.

Burna Boy who ended a drought in the reception of the global award for Afropop artists, became a recipient of the Grammy award in 2021, achieving what many have described as an almost impossible venture for Nigerian Afropop singers, therefore, stirring a deep-end interest in many young artists to reach the same feat.

Iman Jozzy who hails from Delta state is signed to Jprime record label, and like many others craves to sustain the success and revolution started by Burna Boy.

According to Iman Jozzy, Burna Boy who once said ”a revolution is needed and went on to inspire it by winning the Grammy has made me want to be part of it, and be remembered as one of those artists who made an impact in this revolution. So I can as well say ‘my goal to inspire others’

‘’Not everyone has the privilege to have an impact on the people. I feel with my songs I am being able to motivate the youths with my daily struggles. There is a lot we can do with this life given to us. So that’s what I am trying to pass with my songs.’’ he said.

Iman Jozzy started music professionally in 2017, ever since, singing has been to him what he describes as ‘My life’. ‘’It’s basically everything to me. I can’t see myself doing anything other than music. So, yeah music is everything to me.’

The fast-rising artist has been up in his game, aiming and climbing the entertainment radar. His latest project “Leo energy” describes the strength he has built to travel far in the musical journey. Also, his yet to be released, E.P titled “Real is Rear” is inspired by his life struggle, things and everyday living

In his own words; “I can’t stop now, so yeah they should be expecting more singles and most definitely albums too. There are a lot of fast-rising artists in the Nigerian music industry today. But I am a strong believer that my uniqueness would pave the way”.