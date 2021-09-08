Buhari felicitates Buba Marwa at 68

Mohamed Marwa, NDLEA boss.

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Gen. Muhammad Buba Marwa(retd), on his 68th birthday.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, congratulated the former military governor of old Borno State and military Administrator of Lagos State on the auspicious occasion.

Buhari said he was joining members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to rejoice with the public servant, who he said has “continues to distinguish himself in leadership.”

President Buhari noted the fillip in the war against drug abuse and trafficking, with commendable results, appreciating Marwa’s dedication to repositioning the NDLEA, sanitizing the streets and re-orienting youths on dangers of substance abuse.

He affirmed that the track record of the former Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse, PACEDA, and Ambassador to South Africa and Kingdoms of Lesotho and Swaziland, has been inspiring, reflecting his passion, training and experience, both local and international.

“At 68, President Buhari believes Marwa’s patriotism and diligence have left imprints on the country, showing both old and young the way to go,” he said.

He prayed for his wellbeing and that of his family.

