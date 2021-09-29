.Dora Akunyili

By Idowu Bankole

Unknown assailants have, on Wednesday, killed Chike Akunyili, the husband to late ex-DG of NAFDAC, Dora Akunyili in Abuja.

Reports have it that Chike Akunyili was killed in the early hours of Wednesday while on his way to attending a memorial in honour of his late wife, Professor Dora Akunyili, in Abuja.

A call by vanguard to the eldest son was not taken as of the time of filing this report.

But a source close to the family, who preferred anonymity, has confirmed the killing but declined further comments.

Details later

